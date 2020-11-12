S.C. DHEC confirms 29 virus cases in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 29 new COVID-19 cases and reported eight probable cases in Aiken County on Thursday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed an additional 1,214 cases and eight deaths across the rest of the state Thursday. No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Aiken County on Thursday.
The data reported Thursday is for the date of Nov. 11.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 4,943 as of Thursday with 80 coronavirus-related deaths.
The 37 total cases reported Thursday in Aiken County were in residents between the ages of 6 and 84, with an average age of 41 years old. A total of 56.8% of the 37 cases were in females, and 43.2% were in males.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide on Nov. 12 was 8,659, and the percent positive was 14.4%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 179,832 confirmed cases, 10,658 probable cases, 3,817 confirmed deaths and 267 probable deaths.
There are 810 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 91 of those patients are on ventilators.