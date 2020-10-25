S.C. DHEC confirms 24 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Aiken County on Sunday

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County and another 1,257 across the rest of the state on Sunday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed seven deaths across the state on Sunday, including one in Aiken County. The death occurred on Oct. 18, and the victim was elderly.
The data reported Sunday is for the date of Oct. 24.
S.C. DHEC also reported one new probable case of COVID-19 in Aiken County on Sunday. Also on Sunday, Barnwell County had four new confirmed cases, and Edgefield County had three new cases.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 4,527 as of Sunday with 77 coronavirus-related deaths.
The 25 total cases Sunday in Aiken County were in residents between the ages of 15 and 81, with an average age of 45 years old. A total of 52% of the 25 cases were in females, and 44% were in males. The other 4% were marked as unknown.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Sunday was 11,501 and the percent positive was 11.1%.
The total number of cases statewide now amounts to 163,143, with 3,567 virus-related deaths.
There are 725 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 95 of those patients are on ventilators.
Want to get tested?
There will be three S.C DHEC-sponsored COVID-19 testing events in North Augusta this week. Health insurance and COVID-19 symptoms are not required to receive a free test.
• Monday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta.
• Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta.
• Thursday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta.