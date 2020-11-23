S.C. DHEC confirms 2 virus-related deaths, 43 new virus cases in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed two coronavirus-related deaths and 43 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Monday.

Both of the deaths occurred on Nov. 22, and both of the people who died were elderly. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,095 cases and five deaths across the state Monday.

The data reported Monday is for the date of Nov. 22.

This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 5,413 as of Monday with 86 coronavirus-related deaths.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide on Monday was 10,217, and the percent positive was 10.7%. In Aiken County, there were 310 individual test results reported Monday, and the percent positive was 25%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 194,902 confirmed cases, 12,650 probable cases, 3,987 confirmed deaths and 301 probable deaths.

DHEC announced Monday that its testing locations have seen an increase in testing over the past two weeks.

“We are encouraged to see that South Carolinians are once again stepping up to the plate and doing the right thing as we continue our fight against COVID-19,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC's interim public health director, in a release. “While routine testing is key to knowing your individual health status, a negative test result doesn’t mean you can stop wearing a mask or social distancing. Face coverings and avoiding indoor group gatherings remain as important as ever.”

DHEC reiterates that the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is for residents to celebrate with those they live with. For residents who plan on traveling, the agency recommends getting tested before and after the trip and to follow public health safety measures.

For more information on DHEC's recommendations for the holiday, visit scdhec.gov/covid19 and click on Holiday Tips.