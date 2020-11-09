S.C. DHEC confirms 13 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases and reported one probable case in Aiken County on Monday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed an additional 573 cases and two deaths across the rest of the state Monday.
The data reported Monday is for the date of Nov. 8.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 4,850 as of Monday with 79 coronavirus-related deaths.
The 14 total cases reported Monday in Aiken County were in residents between the ages of 4 and 57, with an average age of 29 years old. A total of 57.1% of the 28 cases were in females, and 35.7% were in males. In 7.2% of the cases, the sex was unknown.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide on Nov. 9 was 3,921, and the percent positive was 14.9%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 176,373 confirmed cases, 10,018 probable cases, 3,778 confirmed deaths and 263 probable deaths.
There are 746 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 101 of those patients are on ventilators.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers reported Monday that seven patients were receiving care in the hospital due to the coronavirus.
Want to get tested?
USC Aiken continues to offer coronavirus testing Wednesday through Monday each week at the USCA Convocation Center from 1 to 6 p.m. It is a saliva test, and residents spit into a vial. Residents are not required to bring an insurance card, but will need a driver's license or a USC Aiken ID. To pre-register, visit rrtesting.com/uscaiken.