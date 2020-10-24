S.C. DHEC confirms 12 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Saturday

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Saturday. Four probable cases were also reported in the county on Saturday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed 14 deaths across the state on Saturday. The data reported Saturday is for the date of Oct. 23
Also on Saturday, Barnwell County had one new confirmed case, and Edgefield County had four new cases.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 4,502 as of Saturday with 76 coronavirus-related deaths.
The 16 total cases Saturday in Aiken County were in residents between the ages of 1 and 75, with an average age of 42 years old. A total of 56.3% of the 16 cases were in males, and 43.8% were in females.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Saturday was 5,727, and the percent positive was 11%.
The total number of cases statewide now amounts to 161,836, with 3,560 virus-related deaths.
There are 743 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 97 of those patients are on ventilators.