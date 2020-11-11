S.C. DHEC confirms 11 virus cases in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases and reported eight probable cases in Aiken County on Wednesday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed an additional 976 cases and 13 deaths across the rest of the state Wednesday.
The data reported Wednesday is for the date of Nov. 10.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 4,912 as of Wednesday with 80 coronavirus-related deaths.
The 19 total cases reported Wednesday in Aiken County were in residents between the ages of 11 and 79, with an average age of 50 years old. A total of 47.4% of the 19 cases were in males, and 42.1% were in females. The sex of 10.5% of the cases was listed as unknown.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide on Nov. 11 was 6,074, and the percent positive was 16.2%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 178,524 confirmed cases, 10,471 probable cases, 3,809 confirmed deaths and 267 probable deaths.
There are 780 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 97 of those patients are on ventilators.
Want to get tested?
USC Aiken continues to offer coronavirus testing Wednesday through Monday each week at the USCA Convocation Center from 1 to 6 p.m. It is a saliva test, and residents spit into a vial. Residents are not required to bring an insurance card, but will need a driver's license or a USC Aiken ID. To pre-register, visit rrtesting.com/uscaiken.