S.C. DHEC confirms 1,348 virus cases across the state, 33 cases in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 33 new COVID-19 cases and reported 11 probable cases in Aiken County on Friday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed an additional 1,315 cases and 17 deaths across the rest of the state Friday. No coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Aiken County on Friday.
The data reported Friday is for the date of Nov. 12.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 4,980 as of Friday with 80 coronavirus-related deaths.
The 44 total cases reported Friday in Aiken County were in residents between the ages of 12 and 80, with an average age of 38 years old. A total of 56.8% of the 44 cases were in females, and 43.2% were in males.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide on Nov. 13 was 9,198, and the percent positive was 14.7%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 181,243 confirmed cases, 10,858 probable cases, 3,835 confirmed deaths and 266 probable deaths.
There are 775 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 89 of those patients are on ventilators.
Want to get tested?
USC Aiken continues to offer coronavirus testing Wednesday through Monday each week at the USCA Convocation Center from 1 to 6 p.m. It is a saliva test, and residents spit into a vial. Residents are not required to bring an insurance card, but will need a driver's license or a USC Aiken ID. To pre-register, visit rrtesting.com/uscaiken.