S.C. DHEC 'actively working' to finalize COVID-19 testing site in Aiken area

A dozen new coronavirus cases have been reported in Aiken County, state disease surveillance officials confirmed Monday.
A total of 539 new COVID-19 cases were reported statewide by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday, as well as 11 new coronavirus-related deaths in the state. The data reported Monday is for the date of Oct. 18.
Of the the individuals who died, one was middle-aged and the remaining 10 were elderly; none were residents of Aiken County, according to S.C. DHEC.
One-third of the Aiken County cases confirmed by the agency Monday were African Americans. The remaining cases occurred in white patients, according to data from S.C. DHEC, and the majority of all cases came from the ZIP code 29803 with seven cases. More than half were male.
S.C. DHEC is sponsoring numerous community coronavirus testing clinics throughout the state in response to South Carolina's rising coronavirus cases. Over 11% of the cases confirmed by S.C. DHEC on Monday were positive for coronavirus.
While several mobile testing sites are scheduled for North Augusta, none are currently scheduled for Aiken. S.C. DHEC is "actively working with partners" to finalize a new testing site in Aiken, a spokesperson with the department's COVID-19 response team said via email.
Want to get tested?
The following are testing events scheduled by S.C. DHEC in partnership with area medical facilities. No health insurance or COVID-19 symptoms are required to get a test. Visit scdhec.gov for more information.
• Tuesday 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by S.C. DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.
• Wednesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by S.C. DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.
• Wednesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sponsored by S.C. DHEC, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta.
• Thursday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Sponsored by S.C. DHEC/EMT, BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta.
• Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by S.C. DHEC, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield.
• Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by S.C. DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.
• Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by S.C. DHEC, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield.
Other testing events
The following are mobile clinics not sponsored by S.C. DHEC. Referrals or appointments may be necessary.
• Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Self Regional, Bettis Academy Park, 70 Nicholson Road, Edgefield.
• Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., sponsored by HMHSC/MUSC, Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield.