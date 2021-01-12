Residents aged 70 and older can sign up for COVID-19 vaccine in Aiken. Here's how.

Local residents aged 70 and older can begin registering for their COVID-19 vaccine appointments Wednesday at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Residents can register online on Aiken Regional's website to sign up for the vaccine that will help protect them, as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the country.
To schedule an appointment at Aiken Regional, residents should visit aikenregional.com and click "Learn more" under the "COVID-19 vaccine update" section, then scroll down to the subtitle, "To independent phase 1a workers or adults age 70+." Residents can then click the "Complete the Registration Form" button to fill out a form. The form requires residents to input a name and email.
Once Aiken Regional receives the submission and confirms the resident is eligible for the vaccine, the hospital will upload the resident's information into the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS.
From there, residents will receive an email from the CDC with a link to register and schedule their appointment in the VAMS system.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers is the only location in Aiken where vaccine appointments will be scheduled.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said Tuesday that its online locator map, scdhec.gov/vaxlocator, will go live Wednesday. This map will show the locations currently accepting appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine and provide the contact information for scheduling appointments at those locations. Appointments cannot be scheduled on the map itself.
Also beginning Wednesday, residents can call DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for assistance in locating the contact information for scheduling an appointment. The Care Line can’t schedule an appointment but can help provide the phone numbers of locations offering vaccine appointments.
Appointments must be scheduled; walk-ins will not be accepted. Residents must bring a driver's license or form of identification with them to confirm their age.
South Carolina residency is not a requirement to receive the vaccine.
As of Tuesday, South Carolina has received 147,200 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 76,676 first doses and 18,600 second doses, according to DHEC. Aiken Regional Medical Centers has administered 495 first doses and 81 second doses.
For the latest COVID-19 vaccine information, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.
DHEC confirmed 53 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Tuesday and no new deaths.
DHEC confirmed a total of 1,361 cases and 29 deaths across the state Tuesday. The agency said the low case count is due to an internal systems error that it is actively working to correct. Once the issue is resolved, the case count will be updated online.
The data reported Tuesday is for the date of Jan. 10.
Tuesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 8,871, with 126 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,590 probable COVID-19 cases and 20 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 18 and seven virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Tuesday.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 87.7% occupancy. There are 136 beds occupied, while there are 19 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 2,453 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Tuesday was 4,496, and the percent positive was 30.3%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 328,028, with 31,329 probable cases, 5,358 confirmed deaths and 502 probable deaths.