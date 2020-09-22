Reporting delays from Augusta hospital result in 1,300 new COVID-19 cases for Aiken County

Aiken County's official coronavirus case count has spiked dramatically after an Augusta hospital delayed reporting more than 15,000 COVID-19 test results for South Carolina residents to state health authorities, officials said Tuesday.
Coronavirus test results for South Carolina residents have been going unreported to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control by Augusta University Healthcare dating back to March 18, S.C. DHEC said Tuesday.
The massive delay in reporting, which includes more than 1,300 previously unreported positive coronavirus cases in Aiken County, was caused by differences in COVID-19 reporting requirements between the states of Georgia and South Carolina, officials said.
This resulted in thousands of coronavirus test results being reported by Augusta University Healthcare to the S.C. DHEC on Monday.
About 2,000 of the test results newly reported to DHEC are positive for COVID-19, and more than half are located in Aiken County. As a result, the area's case count has shot from about 2,400 reported cases on Sept. 21 to over 3,700 official cases as of Sept. 22.
"This delay in the lab reporting results directly to DHEC means DHEC was unaware of the results for all South Carolina residents whose specimens were tested at Augusta University Healthcare and unable to perform contact investigations for each of these positive cases," DHEC said in a news release.
Because the delay in reporting stretches back months, not all the new COVID-19 cases reported to DHEC on Monday are active cases, the agency said.
“Different states have different reporting requirements and mechanisms in place for how laboratories report test results, which has resulted in delayed test results being reported not just in South Carolina but across the country,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC physician and chief medical officer, in the release. “Many states’ public health agencies are working through these issues. The overwhelming majority of private laboratories are quickly reporting negative and positive test results to DHEC, however, we’re aware of out-of-state labs who may not know about South Carolina’s COVID-19 reporting requirements. We are continuing our outreach to private labs that perform testing of South Carolina residents’ specimens to ensure the information is relayed to us not just by health care providers but also directly from the labs performing the tests.”
DHEC also reported 739 new coronavirus test results Tuesday in its daily coronavirus report, including 11 new cases in Aiken County. An additional 30 coronavirus-related deaths were also reported by DHEC on Tuesday, which included a death in Aiken County.
The victim was elderly, according to the report.