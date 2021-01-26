Quarantines continue to rise in Aiken County Public School District

For the second week in a row, quarantines in the Aiken County Public School District are at a record high.

A total of 1,313 students and employees were quarantined due to possible COVID-19 exposure from Jan. 17-23, according to the district's weekly COVID-19 data report. This breaks the record from Jan. 10-16, when the quarantine count reached 1,273.

Students made up the majority of the quarantines at 1,120. That's about one in 20 students, including both in-person and virtual students.

About 5.7% of all school district employees – or 193 employees were quarantined.

More than 30 schools or locations reported COVID-19 cases last week among students or employees. Most of them reported fewer than five cases in either category, but some reported higher numbers among students.

The district confirmed that 10 students at Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School tested positive for COVID-19. Oakwood-Windsor Elementary School reported nine new cases among students, and Midland Valley High School reported eight.

Overall, the district reports 71 students and 41 employees with new COVID-19 cases as of Jan. 23. This brings the cumulative total this school year to 1,020, according to the district.

Six of the 71 students are virtual students enrolled in the Aiken Innovate program.

Additionally, one temporary staff member or volunteer coach reported a positive COVID-19 case.

The school district conducts contact tracing for positive cases in schools.

"Each case reported is investigated to determine whether or not the individuals confirmed to be positive were on campus during the period of time they would have been considered contagious. If they were, we conduct interviews to determine if they were in close contact, as defined by the CDC. Any close contacts were notified individually, and the contacts’ names were also reported to DHEC," reads the district's data report.

To view the Aiken County Public School District's weekly COVID-19 data updates, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.