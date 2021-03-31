Pfizer says its vaccine protects younger teens; 8 new virus cases confirmed in Aiken County

The COVID-19 vaccine may be on its way to being available to a younger age group.

Pfizer announced Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12. Pfizer's vaccine is currently authorized for people aged 16 or older.

In the vaccine study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15, preliminary data showed there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared to 18 among those given dummy shots, Pfizer reported.

Kids had side effects similar to young adults, the company said. The main side effects are pain, fever, chills and fatigue, particularly after the second dose. The study will continue to track participants for two years for more information about long-term protection and safety.

“We share the urgency to expand the use of our vaccine,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. He expressed “the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year" in the United States.

As of March 31, South Carolina has received 2,741,110 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 1,994,299.

A total of 35,337 Aiken County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

South Carolina health authorities confirmed eight COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Wednesday.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 474 cases and 19 deaths across the state Wednesday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.

The data reported Wednesday is for the date of March 29.

Wednesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,481, with 174 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 4,014 probable COVID-19 cases and 41 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

Neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties confirmed zero and two virus cases, respectively, on Wednesday.

Across the entire state, there are 516 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are currently three COVID-19 beds occupied in Aiken County.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Wednesday was 10,665, and the percent positive was 6.6%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 465,142, with 86,488 probable cases, 8,075 confirmed deaths and 1,071 probable deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.