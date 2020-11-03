Over two dozen new coronavirus cases reported in Aiken County

Over 740 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in South Carolina on Tuesday, including dozens of new cases in Aiken County, health officials announced.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 33 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday in Aiken County. Of those cases, 18 were confirmed positive and 15 were listed as probable.
Almost 15% of the state's test results reported Tuesday were positive for coronavirus, according to S.C. DHEC. Over 2 million coronavirus tests have been administered in the state since the pandemic began.
An additional 18 coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed across South Carolina on Tuesday. Four of the individuals were middle-aged, two were young adults, and the remaining 12 individuals were elderly, S.C. DHEC said.
South Carolina crossed 3,700 confirmed coronavirus deaths Tuesday.
Nearly three out of every four hospital beds in Aiken County is occupied, according to the latest Teletracking report. That leaves about 40 beds available in Aiken County.
Over 83% of hospital beds in the Midlands Region of South Carolina are currently occupied, according to Teletracking data.