Over 900 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C., including 27 in Aiken County

Over two dozen new coronavirus cases were reported in Aiken County on Thursday and over 900 cases were reported across South Carolina by health officials – one of the highest number of cases reported in weeks for a 24-hour period.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total 921 cases across the state, including 27 confirmed cases and one probable case in Aiken County and eight confirmed cases in Edgefield County.
The agency also reported 40 new coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, including two new deaths in elderly individuals in Barnwell County. No new deaths were reported in Aiken County.
The majority of the deaths reported Thursday occurred around mid-October. Six of the deaths occurred earlier in September.
Almost 13% of Thursday's cases were positive for coronavirus, S.C. DHEC said.
There are currently over 7,100 probable cases of COVID-19 and over 220 probable deaths reported in South Carolina.
Want to get tested?
A mobile clinic sponsored by HMHSC/MUSC will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Edgefield Health Department, 21 Star Road, Edgefield. Referrals or appointments may be necessary.
The following are testing events scheduled by DHEC in partnership with area medical facilities. No health insurance or COVID-19 symptoms are required to get a test. Visit scdhec.gov for more information.
• Friday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Edgefield Health Department, 21 Star Road, Edgefield; Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.
• Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Edgefield Health Department, 21 Star Road, Edgefield.