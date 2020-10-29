You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Over 900 COVID-19 cases confirmed across S.C., including 25 in Aiken County

  • Updated
COVID Test (copy) (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

North Augusta resident Dorothy Phillips, at age 96, arrives for a COVID-19 test at Sweetwater Baptist Church, with the administration being handled by Heather Evans, a nurse with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. 

 Staff photo by Bill Bengtson

Over 900 coronavirus cases were reported across the state of South Carolina on Thursday, state health officials have confirmed.

Of the 918 cases confirmed Thursday, 25 are located in Aiken County, two are in Barnwell County, and four are in Edgefield County. Two probable cases also were confirmed in Aiken County on Thursday. 

This brings Aiken County's total coronavirus confirmed cases to 4,597 and probable cases to 454. 

Over 13% of Thursday's test results were positive for coronavirus. 

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also confirmed 13 coronavirus-related deaths Thursday. No new deaths were reported in Aiken County. 

One of the deaths was a middle-aged individual, and the remaining 12 individuals were elderly, S.C. DHEC said. 

Hospital occupancy for all four South Carolina regions (Pee Dee, Midlands, Upstate, Lowcountry) are above 80% filled. Hospital occupancy in Aiken County is slightly lower, around 76%, with almost 40 beds currently available, according to the most recent Teletracking report. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News