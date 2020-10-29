Over 900 COVID-19 cases confirmed across S.C., including 25 in Aiken County

Over 900 coronavirus cases were reported across the state of South Carolina on Thursday, state health officials have confirmed.
Of the 918 cases confirmed Thursday, 25 are located in Aiken County, two are in Barnwell County, and four are in Edgefield County. Two probable cases also were confirmed in Aiken County on Thursday.
This brings Aiken County's total coronavirus confirmed cases to 4,597 and probable cases to 454.
Over 13% of Thursday's test results were positive for coronavirus.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also confirmed 13 coronavirus-related deaths Thursday. No new deaths were reported in Aiken County.
One of the deaths was a middle-aged individual, and the remaining 12 individuals were elderly, S.C. DHEC said.
Hospital occupancy for all four South Carolina regions (Pee Dee, Midlands, Upstate, Lowcountry) are above 80% filled. Hospital occupancy in Aiken County is slightly lower, around 76%, with almost 40 beds currently available, according to the most recent Teletracking report.