Over 800 new virus cases reported in S.C. schools; USC Aiken reports two cases

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 848 new COVID-19 cases in schools statewide from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, according to the state agency's report.

This is the highest weekly increase in cases yet.

These numbers only include students and employees who went to school with the virus in its infectious period. Over the last week, 572 coronavirus-positive students and 276 coronavirus-positive employees attended school or a school-sponsored activity, according to DHEC.

This brings the cumulative total to 5,661 cases.

In Aiken County, DHEC newly reported cases at multiple public, private and charter schools since last Tuesday.

An official from First Presbyterian Preschool in Aiken has disputed DHEC's report that said the school had fewer than five student cases over the last 30 days. At press time, DHEC has not responded to the Aiken Standard's request for confirmation on the report.

Otherwise, these are the COVID-19 numbers from the last 30 days at Aiken County public, private and charter schools, according to DHEC:

Aiken County Career Center (<5 students). Aiken Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Aiken High (seven students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: 21 students, five faculty. Aiken Intermediate (<5 faculty) Belvedere Elementary (<5 faculty). Cumulative: five faculty. Byrd Elementary (<5 students). Clearwater Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Cyril B. Busbee Elementary (<5 students). First Baptist Weekday, located in North Augusta (<5 students, <5 faculty). Fox Creek High (<5 students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: six students. Gloverville Elementary (<5 faculty). Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). Horse Creek Academy (5 students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: five students. J.D. Lever Elementary (<5 faculty). Jackson Middle (<5 students). Jefferson Elementary (<5 faculty). Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty). Leavelle McCampbell Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty). M. B. Kennedy Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty). Millbrook Elementary (<5 faculty). Mossy Creek Elementary (<5 students). New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (<5 students). North Augusta Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty). North Augusta High (five students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: 21 students. North Augusta Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty). Paul Knox Middle (<5 students). Cumulative: six students. Redcliffe Elementary (<5 students). Cumulative: five students. Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary (<5 students). Ridge Spring-Monetta High (<5 faculty). Schofield Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: five students. Silver Bluff High (<5 students). South Aiken High (<5 students, <5 faculty). Cumulative: seven students. Tall Pines STEM Academy (<5 students). Town Creek Christian Academy (<5 students). Wagener-Salley High (<5 students). Warrenville Elementary (<5 faculty). Victory Christian School (<5 students). Cumulative: five students.

In Edgefield County, Strom Thurmond High, Merriwether Middle and private school Wardlaw Academy have reported fewer than five student cases over the last 30 days, according to DHEC. Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle has reported fewer than five faculty cases.

Strom Thurmond High and Wardlaw Academy both have a cumulative total of five student cases.

In Barnwell County, three public schools and one private school have reported cases in the last 30 days. Moriah Christian Academy and Barnwell High have had fewer than five student cases, and Barnwell Elementary and Guinyard-Butler Middle have had fewer than five faculty cases, according to DHEC.

For more COVID-19 information on individual schools, visit scdhec.gov/covid19, click on Schools & Childcare Centers and then Cases by Schools.

USC Aiken

On the USC Aiken campus, the university reported two new coronavirus cases last week on its COVID-19 dashboard.

This is a decrease from the last couple of weeks, when cases spiked to 21 from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26.

Cumulatively, USCA has reported 64 cases since Sept. 4. The university has typically reported new case totals in the single digits each week.

One isolation bed was occupied at USCA from Dec. 4 to Dec. 10, according to the dashboard.

The total campus population at USCA is 3,743, according to the dashboard. That number excludes people in online programs, including Palmetto College, RN to BSN and the MBA programs.

The university reports that it has an adequate amount of cleaning supplies for the campus and that it has completed all relevant calls for contact tracing.

USCA’s alert level remains low, or “Green Alert.”

During Green Alert, “Institutions are open and protective measures are still actively in place. The threat of outbreak remains, but the virus is lower and testing and contact tracing are robust to allow some policies to be relaxed,” according to USCA’s Ready, Set, Return plan.

To view USCA’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready/dashboard.