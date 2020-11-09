Over 2,500 total COVID-19 cases reported in S.C. schools; USC Aiken reports five new cases

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,548 cumulative COVID-19 cases in schools statewide in its Friday report – an increase of 406 since the previous Friday.

According to the report, 1,791 students and 757 school employees have entered statewide schools during their infectious period of COVID-19 since the school year began.

S.C. DHEC's report includes students and employees who regularly attend public, private and charter schools at the K-12 level in South Carolina.

In Aiken County, two high schools reported an increased count of students who entered a school during their infectious periods. Aiken High rose from nine to 10 students since the Nov. 3 report, and North Augusta High rose from seven to nine.

The private school South Aiken Baptist Christian School reported at least one, but fewer than five, new faculty cases in the Friday report.

The 31 Aiken County public and private schools that have reported COVID-19 cases this year are:

Aiken High (10 students, <5 faculty) Aiken Scholars Academy (<5 students) Belvedere Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty) Byrd Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty) Grace Child Development Center (<5 students) Graniteville Elementary (<5 students) Greendale Elementary (<5 students) Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 faculty) Jefferson Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty) Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 students) M. B. Kennedy Middle (<5 students) Mead Hall Episcopal School (<5 students) Midland Valley Christian Academy (<5 students) Midland Valley High (<5 students) Mossy Creek Elementary (<5 faculty) New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (<5 students) North Aiken Elementary (<5 students) North Augusta Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty) North Augusta High (nine students, <5 faculty) North Augusta Middle (<5 students) Oakwood-Windsor Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty) Our Lady of Peace Catholic School (<5 students) Paul Knox Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty) Redcliffe Elementary (<5 students) Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary (<5 faculty) Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle (<5 students) Schofield Middle (<5 students) South Aiken Baptist Christian School (<5 students, <5 faculty) South Aiken High (<5 students, <5 faculty) Wagener-Salley High (<5 students) Warrenville Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty)

In Barnwell County, the Barnwell County Career Center, Barnwell High, Guinyard-Butler Middle, Williston-Elko Middle and Barnwell Elementary have reported fewer than five cases since the school year began.

Kelly Edwards Elementary, also in Barnwell County, newly reported at least one, but fewer than five faculty cases in the Friday report, in addition to the previously reported student cases, which also amount to less than five.

Barnwell County private school Jefferson Davis Academy has reported 15 student cases and fewer than five faculty cases since the school year began.

In Edgefield County, Strom Thurmond High remains the only public school that has reported cases, with fewer than five among students.

Wardlaw Academy, a private school in Edgefield County, newly reported at least one, but fewer than five faculty cases. The school previously reported fewer than five student cases.

S.C. DHEC notes that the coronavirus cases were not necessarily transmitted within school grounds.

“Unlike a nursing home, where residents live at the facility, students, teachers and faculty come and go from school and are active in their community and could come into contact with the virus outside of a school setting,” S.C. DHEC states on its website.

To find S.C. DHEC’s bi-weekly school report and other coronavirus information, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.

USC Aiken

USC Aiken reported five new cases on its COVID-19 dashboard Friday.

Two isolation beds were occupied at USCA for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, according to the dashboard.

Since Sept. 4, the university has reported a total of 25 cases.

The total population on the USCA campus is 3,743, according to the dashboard.

The university reports having an adequate stock of cleaning supplies and having made all relevant calls for contact tracing.

USCA’s alert level remains low, or “Green Alert.”

During Green Alert, “Institutions are open and protective measures are still actively in place. The threat of outbreak remains, but the virus is lower and testing and contact tracing are robust to allow some policies to be relaxed,” according to USCA’s Ready, Set, Return plan.

To view USCA’s COVID-19 dashboard, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready/dashboard.