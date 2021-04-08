One coronavirus-related death, 11 new cases confirmed in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 11 COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus-related death in Aiken County on Thursday.

The death occurred March 25. The victim was elderly.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 495 cases and 20 deaths across the state Thursday.

The data reported Thursday is for the date of April 6.

As of April 8, South Carolina has received 3,343,950 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 2,324,446.

A total of 41,672 Aiken County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

Thursday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,553, with 175 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 4,082 probable COVID-19 cases and 42 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

Neighboring Barnwell County confirmed one virus case Thursday, and Edgefield County confirmed six cases.

Across the entire state, there are 500 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are currently seven COVID-19 beds occupied in Aiken County, as well as one COVID-19 ICU bed.

The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Thursday was 11,376, and the percent positive was 5.6%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 469,467, with 90,130 probable cases, 8,138 confirmed deaths and 1,099 probable deaths.