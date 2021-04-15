One coronavirus-related death, 11 new cases confirmed in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 11 COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus-related death in Aiken County on Thursday.

The death occurred April 10. The victim was middle-aged.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 512 cases and two deaths across the state Thursday.

The data reported Thursday is for the date of April 13.

As of April 15, South Carolina has received 3,771,670 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 2,593,358.

A total of 45,882 Aiken County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine provider, visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or call DHEC's COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 866-365-8110.

Thursday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,646, with 176 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 4,154 probable COVID-19 cases and 42 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

Neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield Counties had no virus cases Thursday.

Across the entire state, there are 567 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There are currently seven COVID-19 beds occupied in Aiken County.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Thursday was 12,452, and the percent positive was 6.3%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 473,442, with 92,576 probable cases, 8,194 confirmed deaths and 1,113 probable deaths.