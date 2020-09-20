No new deaths, 14 new coronavirus cases recorded in Aiken County

For the second day in a row, 14 new coronavirus cases were reported in Aiken County.
No additional virus-related deaths in the county were confirmed, data from Sunday shows.
Neighboring Edgefield and Barnwell counties reported two and four new cases, respectively, but no new deaths.
On a broader scale, South Carolina health officials announced a total 420 new cases in the state, bumping the cumulative tally to shy of 135,000.
More than 3,000 South Carolinians have died to date because of the coronavirus.
As of Saturday, 1,229,227 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in the Palmetto State. A little more than 4,500 tests were reported to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday; 9.2% were positive.
Earlier this year, positivity rates were often in the 20s.
The state health department recommends getting tested for COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, at least once a month if "you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask."
"Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus," the department explained in its daily update, "whether they have symptoms or not."
There are hundreds of testing opportunities spread across the state. Most are mobile testing events scheduled through the end of October, according to DHEC. Locations can be found on the department’s website, scdhec.gov.