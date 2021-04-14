You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

No new COVID-19 cases among Aiken County school employees reported in two weeks

  • Updated
COVID-19 cases in the Aiken County Public School District
Buy Now

For the first time all year, the Aiken County Public School District reported no new COVID-19 cases among its employees. Six students tested positive either the week before or during spring break, according to the district. (Blakeley Bartee/Staff)

 Chart by Blakeley Bartee

For the first time since the start of the school year, the Aiken County Public School District reported that no employees newly tested positive for COVID-19.

The reporting period for the district's latest data report is March 28 to April 10, which includes the district's spring break.

Coronavirus cases among school district employees peaked in January, when 56 people were reported to have tested positive within one week. Since then, COVID-19 cases have trended downward among both employees and students, according to district data.

South Carolina teachers and other school workers became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on March 8, when the state moved to phase 1b of vaccine distribution.

Vaccine clinics for school employees were available at Aiken County's public high schools throughout the month of March, with clinics for second shots have been scheduled throughout April.

Six students, all of whom attend face-to-face classes, had new coronavirus cases from March 28 to April 10, the district reported.

The six COVID-19 cases were reported from the following schools:

• Aiken High School

• North Augusta High School

• Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary School

• Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle School

• Schofield Middle School

Quarantines in the Aiken County Public School District
Buy Now

Quarantines have been on the decline since January, according to Aiken County Public School District data. 226 students and employees were quarantined during the two-week period of March 28 to April 10. (Blakeley Bartee/Staff)

Quarantines

Four employees and 222 students were quarantined from March 28 to April 10, according to the school district.

More students were quarantined because of virus exposures at school than virus exposures outside of school, particularly at the middle and high school levels.

Fifteen employees continued working under critical infrastructure after being exposed to the virus but experiencing no symptoms. Two thirds of them are teachers.

One aide, one maintenance employee and four teachers in the district were under isolation during the reporting period.

To view the school district's weekly COVID-19 reports, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.


Tags

Blakeley Bartee covers the education beat at the Aiken Standard. She graduated from Georgia Southern University in 2020. You can follow her on Twitter: @blakeleybartee.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News