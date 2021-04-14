No new COVID-19 cases among Aiken County school employees reported in two weeks

For the first time since the start of the school year, the Aiken County Public School District reported that no employees newly tested positive for COVID-19.

The reporting period for the district's latest data report is March 28 to April 10, which includes the district's spring break.

Coronavirus cases among school district employees peaked in January, when 56 people were reported to have tested positive within one week. Since then, COVID-19 cases have trended downward among both employees and students, according to district data.

South Carolina teachers and other school workers became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on March 8, when the state moved to phase 1b of vaccine distribution.

Vaccine clinics for school employees were available at Aiken County's public high schools throughout the month of March, with clinics for second shots have been scheduled throughout April.

Six students, all of whom attend face-to-face classes, had new coronavirus cases from March 28 to April 10, the district reported.

The six COVID-19 cases were reported from the following schools:

• Aiken High School

• North Augusta High School

• Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary School

• Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle School

• Schofield Middle School

Quarantines

Four employees and 222 students were quarantined from March 28 to April 10, according to the school district.

More students were quarantined because of virus exposures at school than virus exposures outside of school, particularly at the middle and high school levels.

Fifteen employees continued working under critical infrastructure after being exposed to the virus but experiencing no symptoms. Two thirds of them are teachers.

One aide, one maintenance employee and four teachers in the district were under isolation during the reporting period.

To view the school district's weekly COVID-19 reports, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.