Nine new COVID-19 cases, high hospital bed occupancy reported in Aiken County

Nine new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Aiken County, state health authorities announced Monday.
Almost 400 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday, including the nine cases in Aiken County. Cases were also reported in Barnwell County (two) and Edgefield County (one).
No new deaths were reported in Aiken County, but 13 new coronavirus-related deaths were reported by DHEC in other parts of the state. Over 170 deaths are still being investigated by the agency across the state for coronavirus-related causes as of Sept. 21. DHEC is also investigating over 3,200 "probable" cases of coronavirus.
Almost 10% of case results reviewed by DHEC on Monday were positive for coronavirus.
Hospital bed occupancy in Aiken County is high, according to Teletracking data reported by DHEC. As of Sept. 20, the system is reporting that 89% of hospital beds are occupied in Aiken County. About 78% of hospital beds in the Midlands region of the state are occupied, according to the data.
There are currently nine people receiving care at Aiken Regional Medical Center for coronavirus, the hospital said Monday. Aiken Regional has confirmed 661 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Aiken County, 43 of which resulted in patient deaths from coronavirus-related causes.
The hospital is still waiting the results of additional COVID-19 tests, according to a news release.