Nine new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Aiken County

State health authorities confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 and eight new probable cases in Aiken County on Tuesday.
There have been 4,195 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Aiken County as of Oct. 13, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
S.C. DHEC confirmed 629 cases of coronavirus Tuesday across South Carolina and 14 new coronavirus-related deaths. The deaths, which were reported for 10 elderly individuals and four middle-aged individuals, did not occur in Aiken County.
Over 10% of Tuesday's cases were positive for coronavirus, S.C. DHEC said.
Teletracking is reporting a hospital occupancy rate over 91% for Aiken County. Only nine beds at Aiken Regional Medical Centers are currently occupied by coronavirus patients, the hospital said Tuesday.
Over 670 COVID-19 test results have been confirmed by Aiken Regional, and 50 patients have died at the hospital from coronavirus as of Oct. 12.
Want to get tested?
The following are free community testing events scheduled by S.C. DHEC. COVID-19 symptoms and health insurance are not required to receive a test. Visit scdhec.gov for more info.
• Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta; Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.
• Thursday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Edgefield Health Department, 21 Star Road, Edgefield; BEC Complex, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway, North Augusta.
• Friday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell; Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield.
• Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Edgefield Health Dept., 21 Star Road, Edgefield; Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell.