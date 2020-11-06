New York Times labels Savannah River Site as 'significant' coronavirus cluster

The Savannah River Site, the nuclear-waste-and-weapons reserve south of Aiken, is among the places the New York Times has listed as a “significant” coronavirus cluster, a description that has raised eyebrows locally.

With a little more than 600 cumulative COVID-19 cases among the thousands-strong workforce, the Savannah River Site is notched below the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt (969 cases) and Newport News Shipbuilding (632 cases) and above Wynn Las Vegas Resorts (554 cases) and Los Angeles Apparel clothing facilities (386 cases).

“The coronavirus has followed Americans wherever they gathered, spreading early this year, on cruise ships and at business conferences,” the New York Times reported in its rolling coronavirus update. “As the country has reopened, new clusters have emerged at churches, restaurants and workplaces.”

A few dozen coronavirus cases at the Savannah River Site were reported active as of Friday morning; 20 new cases were logged in the course of one week, Energy Department data shows. Approximately 11,000 people are employed at the Savannah River Site, a two-state economic engine.

The first case of COVID-19 at SRS was reported in March. The site and its contractors shifted soon after to essential mission-critical operations — a reaction that meant widespread teleworking and, in some cases, leave. While the volume of work at the site dramatically decreased, national defense missions, like the tritium operation, continued.

Savannah River Site manager Michael Budney has more than once said a significant number of coronavirus infections are a result of off-site, away-from-work activities.

More than 6,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale counties, the region surrounding the site. That figure leaps above 14,000 when considering neighboring Richmond County, Georgia.