New virus cases on the decline at USC Aiken

Coronavirus cases at USC Aiken declined over the month of March, according to the university's weekly COVID-19 dashboard updates.

From Feb. 26 to April 2, USCA reported a total of 21 new virus cases on its campus. This is less than half the number of cases reported in the previous month.

Two of USCA's 24 isolation beds set aside for quarantined students were occupied over the last week from March 26 to April 2, according to the dashboard.

USCA has had few spikes in cases over the course of the 2020-2021 academic year. The university has typically reported fewer than 10 new cases each week, and the highest ever reported in a single week thus far has been 21 new cases.

Compared to the fall semester, the spring semester has brought more COVID-19 cases to USCA's records. USCA reported 72 cases from Sept. 4 through the end of December. Since Jan. 1, 126 more cases have been reported.

USCA has cumulatively reported about 200 cases since the beginning of the academic year.

The total campus population is 3,743, according to the dashboard.

USCA plans to return to normal operations this fall.

This means students will be able to attend "the same level of in-person instruction" the university maintained before the pandemic hit, Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Daren Timmons said in a press release.

In partnership with Aiken Regional Medical Centers, USCA has provided COVID-19 vaccines on scheduled clinic days. According to USCA's website, April 21 and April 28 will be the next vaccine clinic dates available.

The drive-thru coronavirus testing site is still available at USCA's Convocation Center. Open every day but Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the site provides free saliva testing to the greater Aiken community.

The testing site is located at 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville, SC. For more information, visit usca.edu/pacer-ready/covid-19-testing.