New SC DHEC director emphasizes easier access to vaccine, better communication

The new director of the state health agency wants to get the COVID-19 vaccine out faster.
Vaccine distribution was one of the main points that Dr. Edward Simmer spoke about in his first interview Friday since being confirmed as director of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday. Simmer said that his focus is "getting the vaccine into as many people as we possibly can as fast as we can."
It has been too difficult for S.C. residents to get a vaccine appointment in the past, Simmer acknowledged during an interview with the Aiken Standard. However, he said the state health agency has added two things that should make the process easier: launching the new call center and the soon-to-be-released online appointment system.
This new online system has several advantages over the old Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS, Simmer said, and will make it easier for people to make appointments.
Simmer also wants to bring the vaccine to people and not make them have to come to S.C. DHEC. He mentioned having mobile vaccination units to get the vaccine out, particularly in rural areas of the state.
"Certainly, I can see a situation where a spiritual leader at the end of a worship service receives the vaccine and encourages their congregation to do so as well, and we have a team" there ready "to start giving out vaccines to people right there at the end of the service," Simmer said.
Simmer said he is focused on doing everything possible to help the people of South Carolina and to always put them first.
He said S.C. DHEC wants to hear feedback from residents so the agency can better assist them.
“We can’t serve the people of South Carolina well if we’re not hearing from them and we don’t know what they need," Simmer said.
It's still important for all residents to continue wearing their masks and socially distancing, Simmer said, and then get their vaccine when they're eligible.
This article will be updated. Be sure to check back with the Aiken Standard.