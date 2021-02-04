New S.C. DHEC director confirmed

South Carolina's state health agency now has a director for the first time in months.
Dr. Edward Simmer was confirmed 40-1 by the S.C. Senate on Thursday to be the new director of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Simmer was selected by the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control in December after a nationwide search.
S.C. DHEC has not had a permanent director since June 2020, when then director Rick Toomey stepped down.
"It is an honor to be called on to serve the state that I proudly call home during this unparalleled moment in the history of our state and nation,” Simmer said. “DHEC’s mission to protect and promote the health of the public and the environment on behalf of all South Carolinians is something I take very seriously. From the frontlines to our living rooms, COVID-19 has challenged us all. We have made sacrifices and lost loved ones. However, together, with agency staff and our many partners, I am confident that we will get through this and come back stronger than before. I look forward to serving alongside DHEC’s incredible team of employees and am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work.”
In a statement, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said, “Dr. Simmer has a lifetime of experience leading large, complex medical organizations and has successfully brought positive change everywhere he has been. He clearly has all of the professional qualifications and leadership skills necessary to lead the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The people of South Carolina will be well served by his confirmation.”
S.C. DHEC confirmed 41 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Thursday.
The agency confirmed a total of 1,649 cases and 75 deaths across South Carolina on Thursday.
The data reported Thursday is for the date of Feb. 2.
Thursday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 11,055, with 151 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 2,342 probable COVID-19 cases and 25 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, eight and 10 virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Thursday.
According to S.C. DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 79.4% occupancy. There are 123 beds occupied, while there are 32 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,677 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to S.C. DHEC statewide Thursday was 23,653, and the percent positive was 10.1%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 403,928, with 49,950 probable cases, 6,730 confirmed deaths and 757 probable deaths.