New DHEC director emphasizes easier access to vaccine, better communication

The new director of the state health agency wants to get the COVID-19 vaccine out faster.
Vaccine distribution was one of the main points that Dr. Edward Simmer spoke about in his first interview Friday since being confirmed as director of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday. Simmer said that his focus is "getting the vaccine into as many people as we possibly can as fast as we can."
It has been too difficult for S.C. residents to get a vaccine appointment in the past, Simmer acknowledged during an interview with the Aiken Standard. However, he said the state health agency has added two things that should make the process easier: launching the new call center and the soon-to-be-released online appointment system.
This new online system has several advantages over the old Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS, Simmer said, and will make it easier for people to make appointments.
Simmer also wants to bring the vaccine to people and not make them have to come to DHEC. He mentioned having mobile vaccination units to get the vaccine out, particularly in rural areas of the state.
"Certainly, I can see a situation where a spiritual leader at the end of a worship service receives the vaccine and encourages their congregation to do so as well, and we have a team" there ready "to start giving out vaccines to people right there at the end of the service," Simmer said.
Simmer said he is focused on doing everything possible to help the people of South Carolina and to always put them first.
He said DHEC wants to hear feedback from residents so the agency can better assist them.
“We can’t serve the people of South Carolina well if we’re not hearing from them and we don’t know what they need," Simmer said.
It's still important for all residents to continue wearing their masks and socially distancing, Simmer said, and then get their vaccine when they're eligible.
DHEC confirmed 50 COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related deaths in Aiken County on Friday.
One death occurred on Jan. 27 in a middle-aged resident, while the other was an elderly resident with the date under investigation.
The agency confirmed a total of 2,745 cases and 54 deaths across South Carolina on Friday.
The data reported Friday is for the date of Feb. 3.
As of Feb. 5, South Carolina has received 779,200 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 483,506. There are currently 399,452 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers has received 2,635 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and has administered 2,274 of them. Augusta University Medical Center has received 975 Pfizer doses to be administered in Aiken, of which 505 have been used.
Doctors Care at the Aiken Mall has administered 566 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 10 second doses.
Rural Health Services will be administering vaccines to phase 1a qualified individuals who are residents of Windsor, with the ZIP code 29856. The clinic will be held Thursday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Windsor Fire Department, 298 Middleton Drive in Windsor.
All individuals must make an appointment by calling the Rural Health Services Call Center at 803-380-7000. Walk-ins will not be allowed.
Friday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 11,109, with 153 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 2,377 probable COVID-19 cases and 25 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, eight virus cases were confirmed in each on Friday.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 82.6% occupancy. There are 128 beds occupied, while there are 27 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 1,637 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Friday was 64,042, and the percent positive was 11.2%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 408,787, with 51,187 probable cases, 6,770 confirmed deaths and 783 probable deaths.