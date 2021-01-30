New COVID-19 variant first found in UK detected in South Carolina

State health authorities confirmed Saturday that one case of the COVID-19 variant that first emerged in the United Kingdom has been detected in South Carolina.

This is the second new COVID-19 variant confirmed in South Carolina in the last few days by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. For the first time in the United States, DHEC reported two cases of a variant that was first detected in South Africa on Jan. 28.

Variants, or new versions of viruses, are closely monitored for their ability to spread faster or cause more disease, according to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

This particular variant is called the B.1.1.7 variant.

"Experts agree that existing vaccines work to protect us from this variant, even if we don’t know just how effective they are. At this time, there’s no conclusive evidence to prove that the B.1.1.7 variant causes more severe illness," reads the press release from DHEC.

The arrival of the two new variants is a reminder that the fight against the deadly virus is far from over, said Dr. Brannon Traxler, interim public health director of DHEC, in the press release.

“While more COVID-19 vaccines are on the way, supplies are still very limited. We must all remain dedicated to the fight by doing the right things to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," Traxler said in the press release.

The South Carolina patient who contracted the B.1.1.7 variant is an adult from the Pee Dee region with a history of traveling internationally, according to DHEC.

The B.1.1.7 variant has been identified in many countries, including the United States. According to DHEC, 30 states have reported cases, with a total of 434 by Friday evening.

“We know that viruses mutate to live and live to mutate,” Traxler said in the release. “That’s why it’s critical that we vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible and each of us do our part by wearing a mask, staying six feet apart, avoiding crowds, washing our hands, getting tested often and when it’s our time, getting vaccinated. Science tells us that these actions work to prevent the spread of the virus, no matter the strain.”

COVID-19 updates

Two more people died of COVID-19 in Aiken County on Wednesday and Thursday. Both patients were elderly, ages 65 or older.

DHEC confirmed 65 more deaths statewide Saturday.

The state health agency confirmed 2,966 more COVID-19 cases statewide with 79 of them in Aiken County, six in Barnwell County and 20 in Edgefield County.

Out of 11,964 new COVID-19 tests reported to DHEC statewide, 24.8% were positive.

As of Jan. 28, there have been 394,153 confirmed cases and 6,336 confirmed deaths statewide cumulatively, according to DHEC.

According to DHEC's hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 91% occupancy.

South Carolina has received 657,250 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 371,894 as of Jan. 29, according to DHEC.