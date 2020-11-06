New COVID-19 testing site opens at USCA; 30 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Aiken County

Dozens of cars formed a line around the grounds of the USC Aiken convocation center Friday as people went to get tested for COVID-19.
The center will have testing from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Monday each week until spring . The administered test is a saliva test, where residents spit into a vial.
Sylvia Humphries got tested Friday afternoon and said it was kind of hard for her to fill up the vial because it's a lot of spit. However, Humphries said she's glad the testing is being done.
"The fact that they're here, I'm just grateful," Humphries said.
The testing is being done with a partnership between USC Aiken, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and Rapid Reliable Testing.
“The University of South Carolina Aiken is happy to be partnering with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC) to establish a free COVID-19 testing site at our convocation center," Dr. Sandra Jordan, the university's chancellor, said in a statement. “Offering a free service to our students, faculty and staff, as well as the local Aiken community helps mitigate the COVID-19 virus in our community."
Residents first go through a station where they fill out some paperwork and are given the vial. They then park and fill up the vial before driving by the exit station where they hand the vial to a worker, who packages it.
S.C. DHEC will provide trained staff to administer the tests. The agency will provide testing results within 24-48 hours of testing.
Residents are not required to bring an insurance card, but will need a driver's license or a USC Aiken ID. To pre-register, visit rrtesting.com/uscaiken.
For more information, call Deri Wills at 803-641-3787 or email deriw@usca.edu.
S.C. DHEC confirmed 30 new COVID-19 cases in Aiken County and eight probable cases Friday.
The agency confirmed 15 deaths across the state Friday, including one in Aiken. The death occurred on Oct. 13, and the victim was middle-aged.
The data reported Friday is for the date of Nov. 5.
Also on Friday, Edgefield County reported 10 new confirmed cases.
This brings the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 4,787 as of Friday with 79 coronavirus-related deaths.
The 38 total cases reported Friday in Aiken County were in residents between the ages of 8 and 84, with an average age of 42 years old. A total of 47.4% of the 38 cases were in females, and 50% were in males. The sex of the remaining 2.6% was listed as unknown.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide on Nov. 6 was 7,198, and the percent positive was 13.2%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 173,186 confirmed cases, 9,686 probable cases, 3,748 confirmed deaths and 257 probable deaths.
There are 767 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the state; 91 of those patients are on ventilators.
S.C. DHEC urges residents to get tested routinely if they're regularly out in the community. The department especially recommends getting tested for those traveling for the holidays.