New COVID-19 cases in S.C. schools higher than usual

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 354 new COVID-19 cases in statewide schools as of Monday, bringing the cumulative total to 1,631.
S.C. DHEC's Tuesday report marks the highest number of new coronavirus cases reported over the course of a week since the school year began.
About 209 new cases on average were reported each week between Sept. 15 and Oct. 13.
This week, S.C. DHEC reports that 237 more students and 117 more employees entered a school or school-sponsored activity during their infectious period of COVID-19.
The cumulative totals amount to 1,143 students and 488 employees.
In Aiken County, the list of schools that have reported cases among students or faculty remains the same as Friday's report. The only change this week is that Oakwood-Windsor Elementary has reported at least one, but fewer than five cases among students.
Here is the cumulative list of Aiken County public and private schools with reported coronavirus cases, according to S.C. DHEC:
- Aiken High (five students, <5 faculty)
- Aiken Scholars Academy (<5 students)
- Belvedere Elementary (<5 students)
- Byrd Elementary (<5 students)
- Grace Child Development Center (<5 students)
- Graniteville Elementary (<5 students)
- Greendale Elementary (<5 students)
- Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 faculty)
- Jefferson Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- Langely-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 students)
- Mead Hall Episcopal School (<5 students)
- Midland Valley Christian Academy (<5 students)
- Midland Valley High (<5 students)
- Mossy Creek Elementary (<5 faculty)
- New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (<5 students)
- North Aiken Elementary (<5 students)
- North Augusta Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- North Augusta High (five students, <5 faculty)
- Oakwood-Windsor Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- Paul Knox Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- Redcliffe Elementary (<5 students)
- Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle (<5 students)
- Schofield Middle (<5 students)
- South Aiken High (<5 students, <5 faculty)
- Wagener-Salley High (<5 students)
- Warrenville Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty)
In Barnwell County, two schools were added to the list this week, with both Williston-Elko Middle and Barnwell Elementary reporting at least one, but fewer than five student cases.
Multiple other public schools in Barnwell County have reported fewer than five cases since the school year began. They are the Barnwell County Career Center, Kelly Edwards Academy, Barnwell High and Guinyard-Butler Middle.
Barnwell County private school Jefferson Davis Academy has reported 15 student cases and fewer than five faculty cases since the school year began.
In Edgefield County, Strom Thurmond High remains the only school that has reported cases, with fewer than five among students.
The reports from S.C. DHEC only include students and employees who attended school or a school-sponsored activity during their infectious period.
S.C. DHEC notes that the coronavirus cases were not necessarily transmitted within school grounds.
“Unlike a nursing home, where residents live at the facility, students, teachers and faculty come and go from school and are active in their community and could come into contact with the virus outside of a school setting,” S.C. DHEC states on its website.
To find S.C. DHEC’s bi-weekly school report and other coronavirus information, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.