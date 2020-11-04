Nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C. schools within a week

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,348 cumulative COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools statewide in its Tuesday report.

Since last Tuesday's report, the number rose by 392 new cases – 279 among students, 113 among school employees.

S.C. DHEC's report only includes students and employees who entered a school during their infectious period of COVID-19.

Aiken High’s count of students with COVID-19 rose from seven to nine since Friday. North Augusta High’s count rose from five to seven students.

Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary, M.B. Kennedy Middle and North Augusta Middle were added to the Aiken County list with fewer than five cases each.

Aiken County private school Our Lady of Peace Catholic School now reports at least one, but fewer than five student cases.

The 31 Aiken County public and private schools that have reported COVID-19 cases this year are:

Aiken High (nine students, <5 faculty) Aiken Scholars Academy (<5 students) Belvedere Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty) Byrd Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty) Grace Child Development Center (<5 students) Graniteville Elementary (<5 students) Greendale Elementary (<5 students) Hammond Hill Elementary (<5 faculty) Jefferson Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty) Langely-Bath-Clearwater Middle (<5 students) M. B. Kennedy Middle (<5 students) Mead Hall Episcopal School (<5 students) Midland Valley Christian Academy (<5 students) Midland Valley High (<5 students) Mossy Creek Elementary (<5 faculty) New Ellenton STEAM Magnet Middle (<5 students) North Aiken Elementary (<5 students) North Augusta Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty) North Augusta High (seven students, <5 faculty) North Augusta Middle (<5 students) Oakwood-Windsor Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty) Our Lady of Peace Catholic School (<5 students) Paul Knox Middle (<5 students, <5 faculty) Redcliffe Elementary (<5 students) Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary (<5 faculty) Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle (<5 students) Schofield Middle (<5 students) South Aiken Baptist Christian School (<5 students) South Aiken High (<5 students, <5 faculty) Wagener-Salley High (<5 students) Warrenville Elementary (<5 students, <5 faculty)

In Barnwell County, multiple public schools have reported fewer than five cases since the school year began. They are the Barnwell County Career Center, Kelly Edwards Academy, Barnwell High, Guinyard-Butler Middle, Williston-Elko Middle and Barnwell Elementary.

Barnwell County private school Jefferson Davis Academy has reported 15 student cases and fewer than five faculty cases since the school year began.

In Edgefield County, Strom Thurmond High remains the only public school that has reported cases, with fewer than five among students.

Wardlaw Academy, a private school in Edgefield County, has reported fewer than five student cases.

S.C. DHEC notes that the coronavirus cases were not necessarily transmitted within school grounds.

“Unlike a nursing home, where residents live at the facility, students, teachers and faculty come and go from school and are active in their community and could come into contact with the virus outside of a school setting,” S.C. DHEC states on its website.

To find S.C. DHEC’s bi-weekly school report and other coronavirus information, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.