McMaster urges caution on COVID-19; 3 more deaths in Aiken County

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday afternoon that now is not the time to let up from COVID-19 precautions.
“Now is the time for us to redouble our efforts,” McMaster said at an afternoon press conference. He mentioned hand washing, keeping hands away from faces, mask wearing, social distancing and getting fresh air as examples of how South Carolinians can fight coronavirus.
State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell also spoke about the current state of the pandemic, adding that case numbers have reached an “unprecedented level.”
She mentioned that the last week has been the worst for the state since the beginning of the pandemic, and stressed the use of face masks to alter the current trajectory of cases.
“The virus doesn’t spare people based on your political beliefs,” Bell said, stating scientific evidence must be followed in making decisions.
Three additional coronavirus-related deaths were announced in Aiken County on Wednesday, along with 33 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The deaths were announced as part of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s daily data release.
The three deaths occurred Dec. 2, 3 and 5 in elderly residents.
Ninety-four Aiken County residents have died with the disease. Twenty-six deaths were announced statewide Wednesday. The total number of South Carolinians who have died from coronavirus-related illness since the beginning of the pandemic is now 4,280.
The 33 new cases are part of a countywide total of 6,219 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic.
Statewide, there were 2,139 confirmed cases announced in Wednesday’s release of 10,411 new test results reported. The percent positive is 20.5%.
Bell said she hopes South Carolinians look back at this time “as our watershed,” the time when people reflect and realize the right decisions were made.
“There’s a great deal more we can do in the months to come to put us in the best position,” Bell said.
McMaster spoke about the coronavirus vaccine, and listed the order in which the vaccine will be distributed.
McMaster said S.C. DHEC will be receiving its first allotment of the coronavirus vaccine this month, stating that allotment will be between 200,000 and 300,000 doses. He said the vaccination process will be a “slow process,” so most South Carolinians will not be vaccinated for months.
The state health agency stated in a Wednesday tweet that "DHEC is confident that enough vaccines will be available for the general public within the next year."
Free testing opportunities
• Every day except Tuesday at the USC Aiken Convocation Center from 1 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
• Weekdays at TrueNorth Church in North Augusta from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1060 West Martintown Road.
• Thursday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the BEC Complex in North Augusta, 5955 Jefferson Davis Highway.
• Thursday, Dec. 10 at Chalk Hill Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., 3419 New Holland Road, Wagener.
More information about testing can be found at scdhec.gov/covid19/find-covid-19-testing-location.