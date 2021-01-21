McMaster touring Aiken vaccine clinics today; 44 new virus cases confirmed in Aiken County

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 44 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Thursday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 3,363 cases and 39 deaths across the state Thursday. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.
The data reported Thursday is for the date of Jan. 19.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster will be in Aiken on Thursday afternoon to tour two of Aiken's COVID-19 vaccination clinics. McMaster will visit Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Trinity on Laurens Retirement Community as part of a statewide tour to visit different vaccine clinics.
Thursday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 9,754, with 136 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,805 probable COVID-19 cases and 23 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers released a statement Thursday, saying it has confirmed 1,059 cases of coronavirus in Aiken County. Of those 1,059 individuals, 42 are currently receiving care in the hospital and 95 have died.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 17 and 39 virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Thursday.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 87.1% occupancy. There are 135 beds occupied, while there are 20 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 2,345 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Thursday was 13,734, and the percent positive was 24.5%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 366,149, with 38,343 probable cases, 5,768 confirmed deaths and 605 probable deaths.
This story will be updated after S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster visits Aiken vaccination clinics. Be sure to check back with the Aiken Standard later today.