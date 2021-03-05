McMaster lifts mask mandate for state buildings, restaurants; Johnson & Johnson vaccine added as option

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has added the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine to the list of options that will be available for residents vaccinated under Phase 1b.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is made in partnership with Janssen Pharmaceuticals.
“More than 1 million doses of life-saving vaccines have been given to South Carolinians, and that’s more than 82 million doses across the country,” said Nick Davidson, senior deputy for public health with DHEC, on Friday.
Also Friday, Gov. Henry McMaster announced he is lifting the mask mandate for state buildings and restaurants and asking state agency directors to bring back employees still working from home.
McMaster’s update means the Republican governor’s no longer requiring face coverings to be worn in state buildings or by diners while they’re not eating or drinking. But that doesn’t mean people can ditch their masks, as local ordinances and businesses’ own policies still apply.
The governor's latest executive order removes some of the state’s last COVID-19 restrictions, a week after McMaster announced late-night alcohol sales could resume and gatherings of more than 250 people no longer need special permission.
In November, Aiken City Council approved a new ordinance requiring face coverings to be worn in retail and commercial establishments within the city limits, with several exceptions. In light of the governor’s announcement, the City of Aiken is reviewing its ordinance, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh confirmed late Friday.
“Now that the majority of South Carolinians are eligible to receive the vaccine, and infections and hospitalizations have dropped significantly, state agency heads may safely bring back the last group of state employees working remotely,” McMaster said in a news release.
Registration for Phase 1b begins Monday. Phase 1b includes all residents ages 55 or older, residents ages 16-64 with underlying health conditions and frontline workers with increased occupational risk including, but not limited to, school staff and daycare workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers and law enforcement officers.
Individuals who work in settings where people are living and working in close contact, including workers and residents in homeless shelters, state and local correctional facility staff with direct inmate contact and residents and workers in group homes are also included, as well as health care workers who didn't get the vaccine in phase 1a.
Those who register to receive the vaccine under phase 1b do not need to provide documentation as to their medical conditions or risk at work for phase 1b, Davidson said.
“Today alone, we have added an additional 72 CVS locations and many of which are offering the single-dose Janssen vaccine,” Davidson said.
DHEC believes choice is important and it is trying to spread the Janssen vaccine as far and wide as it can through 124 providers who are independent pharmacies and many CVS and Walgreens locations throughout the state, Davidson said. DHEC is not trying to target any particular group.
“Phase 1b is not based on job categories, it’s based on risk; so if people are in-person at their place of work and they indicate that they have frequent close and ongoing contact with others in the workplace, that qualifies them for 1b,” Davidson said.
DHEC is expecting the state to receive 41,100 Janssen vaccines in the coming week.
"Those are being allocated to the independent pharmacies because we want to have a broad geographic reach around the state,” Davidson said.
Federal pharmacy partners, CVS and Walgreens will receive separate allocations from the federal supply and will be offering Janssen vaccines, approximately an additional 12,000 vaccines, Davidson said.
South Carolina health authorities confirmed 37 COVID-19 cases and two coronavirus-related deaths in Aiken County on Friday.
The DHEC confirmed a total of 1,079 cases and 36 deaths across the state Friday.
The data reported Friday is as recent as Wednesday.
As of March 3, South Carolina has received 1,596,218 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine and has administered 1,216,879. There are currently 551,056 vaccine appointments scheduled throughout the state.
A total of 28,774 COVID-19 vaccines, which includes first and second doses, have been administered in Aiken County.
Friday’s report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 12,243 with 171 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, eight and seven virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Friday.
The total number of cases statewide is now 448,275 with 74,983 probable cases, 7,697 confirmed deaths and 1,002 probable deaths.
As of March 5, Aiken Regional Medical Centers has confirmed 1,239 cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County. Of these 1,239 individuals, six are currently receiving care in the hospital and 131 have died, according to a Friday news release from Aiken Regional.
Through 29 vaccine clinics, Aiken Regional has administered 7,557 COVID-19 vaccinations to hospital associates and eligible phase 1a and 1b community members; there are currently 2,230 individuals scheduled to receive first and second doses at vaccine clinics through the end of March, according to the release.
Seanna Adcox of the Post and Courier contributed to this article.