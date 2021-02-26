McMaster lifting restrictions on alcohol sales, large gatherings in SC

Starting Monday, last call will no longer come early for South Carolinians.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster is terminating statewide restrictions related to the sale of alcohol and mass gatherings effective Monday.

Restaurants may resume normal alcohol sales as licensed by the S.C. Department of Revenue. Prior to this, they had to stop serving at 11 p.m. due to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Additionally, S.C. Department of Commerce approval for events involving more than 250 people will no longer be required.

“With the spread of the virus consistently decreasing across the country and more of the most vulnerable South Carolinians being vaccinated every day, I believe these targeted and limited safety measures are no longer necessary,” McMaster said in a statement Friday. “The virus is still among us and we all must continue to make responsible decisions to take care of ourselves and our loved ones, but those decisions are for South Carolinians to make.”

While approval will no longer be required by the Department of Commerce, it is still recommended that organizers of large gatherings utilize safety guidelines through social distancing and mask-wearing.

South Carolina health authorities confirmed 26 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Friday.

Friday's case count pushes Aiken County over 12,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started. Aiken County has now recorded 12,014 cases, with 167 coronavirus-related deaths. The county reached the 11,000 case threshold on Feb. 3.

Aiken County also has reported a total of 3,600 probable COVID-19 cases and 35 probable coronavirus-related deaths.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 1,086 cases and 27 deaths across the state Friday.

The data reported Friday is for the date of Feb. 24.

In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, nine and 11 virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Friday.

According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 85.2% occupancy. There are 132 beds occupied, while there are 23 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 916 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Friday was 32,875, and the percent positive was 5.1%.

The total number of cases statewide is now 441,697, with 71,598 probable cases, 7,528 confirmed deaths and 949 probable deaths.