Massive two-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic happening at USC Aiken; walk-in's accepted

USC Aiken is hosting a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinic today and Thursday by appointment; however, walk-ins are being accepted, too.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers is providing the vaccines at the USCA Student Activities Center, 471 University Parkway; the vaccination clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The hospital will administer 3,900 Moderna vaccine doses combined during the two-day vaccination effort.

The clinic is open to any residents who are in phase 1a, meaning health care workers, all residents aged 65 or older, long-term care facility staff and residents and those who are maintaining operations of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in the state.

Multiple tables are set up for residents to receive the vaccine, so people were being cycled in and out during the morning hours.

Appointments are still available for the Thursday clinic and must be scheduled through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS. Walk-in's will also be accepted.

Registration instructions for VAMS can be found by going to Aiken Regional's website, clicking the "Read now" button at the top of the page and then scrolling down and clicking the button reading "Complete the vaccine request form."

For residents who are already registered in VAMS, the appointments can be found on the system's website.

Those receiving the vaccine during these clinics will receive their second doses in the same location on Wednesday, March 31, and Thursday, April 1; second doses will be scheduled after the first dose.