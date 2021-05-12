Masks optional for students, faculty and staff in the Aiken County Public School District

Face coverings are no longer required in the Aiken County Public School District, Superintendent King Laurence announced Wednesday.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Tuesday evening stating that parents can opt their children out of the mask requirement, a move that was initially delayed in the Aiken County Public School District due to a lack of an opt-out form from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

"After considering Governor McMaster's Executive Order to lift the mask mandate in South Carolina's public schools and State Superintendent Spearman’s rescission of her mask policy, we have determined that effective immediately, masks will be optional for faculty, staff and students in our school buildings," reads a tweet from Laurence.

S.C. DHEC released an opt-out form Wednesday morning, but students in Aiken County will not need the form to go mask-free.

"Our goal is to continue normal operations without further disruption to our instructional program," Laurence said in a tweet. "As such, we will not collect opt out forms from parents."

Students and staff will still need to wear masks on school buses due to federal orders.

