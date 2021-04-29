You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Masks no longer required outdoors on Aiken County public school grounds

Kennedy Middle School
Buy Now

Masked students at Kennedy Middle School head inside the school building Wednesday afternoon. Students will not have to wear masks outside anymore with new guidance from the Aiken County Public School District.

 Staff photo by Blakeley Bartee

Face coverings are optional while outdoors on school grounds, the Aiken County Public School District announced Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines Tuesday to allow fully vaccinated people to go mask-free outdoors, except in crowded settings and venues.

In South Carolina, teachers and other school employees became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in March. The Aiken County Public School District held vaccine clinics at each high school, where employees could receive the Moderna vaccine from Rural Health Services during school hours.

“I am pleased we have reached a point in the global pandemic when we can take such a positive step toward normalcy,” Superintendent King Laurence said in a press release. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our families and employees as health and safety guidelines related to the pandemic continue to change.”

The school district has required face coverings throughout the 2020-2021 school year. With classrooms at full capacity with the end of the half-capacity hybrid model, students have had to wear their masks while seated at their desks.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people should still wear masks in public while indoors, or while visiting unvaccinated people who are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease.

Visit cdc.gov for more information about COVID-19 safety.


Tags

Blakeley Bartee covers the education beat at the Aiken Standard. She graduated from Georgia Southern University in 2020. You can follow her on Twitter: @blakeleybartee.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News