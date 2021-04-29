Masks no longer required outdoors on Aiken County public school grounds

Face coverings are optional while outdoors on school grounds, the Aiken County Public School District announced Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines Tuesday to allow fully vaccinated people to go mask-free outdoors, except in crowded settings and venues.

In South Carolina, teachers and other school employees became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in March. The Aiken County Public School District held vaccine clinics at each high school, where employees could receive the Moderna vaccine from Rural Health Services during school hours.

“I am pleased we have reached a point in the global pandemic when we can take such a positive step toward normalcy,” Superintendent King Laurence said in a press release. “We appreciate the patience and understanding of our families and employees as health and safety guidelines related to the pandemic continue to change.”

The school district has required face coverings throughout the 2020-2021 school year. With classrooms at full capacity with the end of the half-capacity hybrid model, students have had to wear their masks while seated at their desks.

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated people should still wear masks in public while indoors, or while visiting unvaccinated people who are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease.

Visit cdc.gov for more information about COVID-19 safety.