Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette tests positive for COVID-19; CDC tweaks virus reporting guidelines

South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at home, according to a statement released Monday.
Evette announced on Twitter that she tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and is experiencing "mild" symptoms. Health authorities commenced with contact tracing and learned Evette had previously had a public appearance in Greenville on Sept. 8 and attended a NASCAR race in Darlington on Sept. 6 with S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.
After Evette became ill, McMaster and his wife were both tested for the virus. Those tests came back negative Sunday for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the governor said.
Over 500 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in South Carolina on Monday, including seven new cases in Aiken County.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control also reported seven new coronavirus-related deaths. None of the deaths were in Aiken County.
Almost 10% of cases were positive for COVID-19, DHEC said Monday.
Aiken Regional Medical Centers has confirmed 645 cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began and 42 patients have died from coronavirus-related causes. Eight people are receiving care currently, the hospital said.
New CDC reporting guidelines
In following newly updated CDC guidelines for coronavirus reporting criteria, DHEC has made some changes to how certain types of coronavirus cases are being reported.
According to DHEC, the most notable changes are as follows;
• a positive antibody result no longer classifies an individual as a probable case
• a positive antigen test from a respiratory specimen, which detects a protein on the virus, does classify an individual as a probable case
• a new “suspect case” category was created for individuals with positive antibody tests or positive antigen tests from autopsy specimens from an individual not previously identified as a case
The Associated Press contributed to this report