Local educators share tips on virtual learning

This school year, many students in the Aiken County Public School District will face new challenges.
Aiken Innovate, the all-virtual option for students in Aiken County, has more than 7,000 students enrolled for the fall, according to Superintendent King Laurence’s numbers at the July 28 school board meeting.
Students not enrolled in Aiken Innovate will be attending school under a hybrid model, with two in-person school days and three virtual school days.
In both the virtual and hybrid options, Aiken County students and parents will be adjusting to a nontraditional model of schooling. Here are some tips from South Carolina educators on how to succeed in remote learning.
Make a schedule
Paige Fennell taught online school this summer with VirtualSC, the free state-sponsored online program that provides resources to local franchises of the program, like Aiken Innovate.
She said sticking to a schedule will help students keep up with their assignments.
“Setting a schedule is great. Even for myself, the hours that I have dedicated for Virtual SC, I set an alarm on my phone when my office hours start,” Fennell said.
Judy Beck, dean of the College of Education at USC Aiken, said it can be helpful for parents and children to work together on building their daily schedule.
“That gives ownership to the child, so they’re more likely to follow the schedule because they helped plan it. But then that also provides them with structure and routine,” Beck said.
Designate a workspace
Whether it’s a kitchen table, a desk or another place in the home, Beck and Fennell suggest having a space dedicated for school work.
Beck said parents who work from home can be role models for their children by working at their designated work spaces and staying focused during their scheduled work hours.
Although staying home might be a necessity due to COVID-19 concerns, Fennell said working at home can sometimes cause distractions.
“A lot of kids are going to be doing it in their bedrooms, at their kitchen tables,” Fennell said, “so they may have parents watching TV or cooking, siblings running around.”
Aside from maintaining a calm work environment, Beck suggests setting up a workspace away from distractions like video games.
Always communicate
In face-to-face school, students can see their teachers every day, and parents can have in-person discussions with teachers. Fennell stressed that communication is key with online learning.
“If you don’t communicate, then it’s really hard for us as teachers to know if a student is really struggling,” Fennell said.
To Fennell, communication is one of the most important parts of teaching online. She said she uses emojis and exclamation points in her texts and emails to make students feel more comfortable and welcomed.
One issue Fennell has noticed is when parents or students are afraid to contact their teacher, even during the teacher’s official office hours.
“Don’t ever feel like you’re bothering the teacher,” Fennell said.
Beck also said communication is especially important with remote learning.
“The teacher is there to help your child,” Beck said. “If you see some things at home that are going on that you feel like the teacher needs to know about and might be able to assist you with, definitely keep those lines of communication open.”
Take breaks
In brick-and-mortar school, small breaks are already included in the schedule. Older students have class changes, and elementary students have recess.
With online school, Beck said it is important to include these short breaks throughout the day. She suggests using break time to have a snack, do some stretching and decompress.
Time management
Older students who have more responsibility to keep up with their own work might have trouble staying on track with online school.
Sarah Rotureau, student services manager for VirtualSC, said high school students on the program’s student advisory board reported having issues with procrastination and time management.
“Learning online, as we all learned in the spring, is a lot different from being in the brick-and-mortar environment; and those time management skills are really essential,” Rotureau said.
Courses in the state’s VirtualSC program allow students to work ahead and see their entire semester’s schedule through a pacing guide.
Fennell said some students might lose motivation when a deadline seems far away, leading them to panic and procrastinate when they fall behind.
“If you don’t follow the pacing guide or you don’t make an effort to keep up with your assignments, then it just continues to snowball and snowball as you get further and further behind in the class,” Fennell said.
Despite the challenges with procrastination and time management, Rotureau said high school students have felt more prepared for the future after completing their online classes.
Moving forward
For parents who feel like they’re struggling, Beck said parents could reach out to fellow parents in their neighborhood to get some support and ask questions.
“There are other parents out there that are probably feeling some of the same things you are,” Beck said.
Beck said the upcoming school year will be new territory for everybody, and she said she thinks everyone has the best interest of the children at heart.
“We are all in this together,” Beck said.