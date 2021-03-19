Kisner Foundation to host vaccine clinic in Aiken this weekend

The Kisner Foundation will host its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic this weekend.

The Sunday clinic will be a drive-thru style, and is being held in collaboration with Liberty Doctors and Tiffany Pediatrics.

The clinic will be held at Tiffany Pediatrics, 215 Town Creed Road, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All 300 appointments have been booked.

“We are very excited to partner with the Kisner Foundation and local volunteers to vaccinate our residents," Dr. John Tiffany, of Tiffany Pediatrics, said in a statement. "Vaccination and local public health measures are the way that we can end this pandemic."

"The Kisner Foundation is honored to feed our volunteers and support this vaccination clinic," Brittany Kisner, the Kisner Foundation's chair, said in a statement. "We are grateful to play a small role in supporting Dr. Tiffany and other physician's efforts to vaccinate Aiken County's teachers. Our teachers are heroes, and we want to keep them safe and keep our children in school."