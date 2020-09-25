Inconsistent procedures, miscommunication at root of delayed S.C. coronavirus test results

Miscommunication seems to be at the root of the problem that resulted in 1,300 positive COVID-19 cases going unreported , officials on both sides of the Savannah River said.
Differences in state reporting procedures for coronavirus test results – which includes a multitude of different electronic portals, systems and websites – may be exacerbating miscommunications between out-of-state labs and state health agencies, according to an official at Augusta University Health, the medical facility where the tests were conducted.
Dr. Phillip Coule, vice president and chief medical officer at AU Health, said inconsistent reporting procedures across states means some state agencies require their coronavirus data to be received differently than others. S.C. DHEC officials also blamed the delay in reporting on the enormous amounts of data being collected for coronavirus by disease surveillance experts.
That delay resulted in 2,000 positive COVID-19 cases not being included in S.C. DHEC's disease surveillance data until Sept. 22. Some of the cases date as far back as March.
In a previous statement, AU Health said the delay in reporting the cases was due to a "change" in S.C. DHEC's reporting procedure. A spokesperson for the South Carolina health agency refuted that claim on Sept. 23, saying it had "not recently altered or adjusted its reporting procedures."
But Coule said the facility had become aware changes were made on Aug. 28 which required labs to report their cases directly to S.C. DHEC rather than through other data-collecting agencies.
Differences in reporting procedure
A notice posted on DHEC's website in late August provided supplemental guidance on reporting procedures for labs, including a notification that labs needed to report directly to the South Carolina health agency.
Coule said results were submitted in at least two different formats to Georgia's health department, which was tasked with forwarding the results for South Carolina residents to S.C. DHEC. Coule said AU Health had "no way of knowing" the COVID-19 test results they were submitting electronically were not being received.
That same sentiment was echoed by Dr. Linda Bell, S.C. DHEC's state epidemiologist, who said her agency has no way of knowing when it's not receiving COVID-19 results from labs.
"We do want people to understand the overwhelming majority of labs and facilities are reporting as required," Bell said Friday.
Bell said some miscommunications with COVID-19 data are occurring because labs have "never had to report" the sheer volume of testing data as they do daily for COVID-19, and that public health agencies have also never had to track such a "vast amount of test results."
"It's important to point out what we’re experiencing is not unique to South Carolina," Bell said, echoing previous statements from S.C. DHEC officials that coronavirus reporting complications are happening across the country.
But at AU Health, Coule thinks the lab was put in a difficult position by the differences in electronic reporting systems for Georgia and South Carolina.
"…We offered on the 15 of September – the day after we became aware there was this technical glitch – to immediately send everything to them, which they refused," Coule said. "Instead, (S.C. DHEC) insisted they get the files by a different means that further delayed the information."
S.C. DHEC released the historic data from AU Health on Sept. 22. On Sept. 25, the agency announced than an additional 7,000 coronavirus test results for S.C. residents from Doctors Care facilities had also been added to the system. None of the 7,000 results, like the AU Health tests, were previously included in S.C. DHEC's surveillance data.
Communication across state lines
Coule said AU Health became aware the cases hadn't been properly reported to S.C. DHEC by a written letter that was not marked "urgent" or as priority mail. He said they received no phone calls, emails, or texts, and "no other notification by anyone at DHEC that there was a problem."
The letter, which was obtained by the Aiken Standard, is dated Sept. 4 and signed by Dr. Joan Duwve, the agency's former public health director. S.C. DHEC announced Sept. 11, three days before the letter was allegedly received at AU Health, that Duwve was stepping down as public health director and would be replaced in the interim by Dr. Brannon Traxler, who has been serving as chief medical officer for South Carolina's COVID-19 response.
Coule thinks such miscommunication issues could benefit from a universal reporting system for labs regardless of what state they're in. He also said he has concerns about the possibility of test results being reported more than once due to some "overlapping systems."
On Friday, Bell confirmed there were duplicates of negative test results that were taken out of the report when the data was integrated into S.C. DHEC's disease surveillance reports.
Bell also pointed out there is an interstate reporting system operated by the CDC's Epidemic Information Exchange, but users must obtain permission from their organization before enrolling in the system.
The reporting mishap has since been corrected, Coule said, and AU Health – a medical site frequently visited by Aiken County patients – looks forward to "continued improvement of communication between DHEC and AU Health."
"We pride ourselves on being able to provide high-level testing for the community … we do that in a very efficient and timely fashion," Coule said. "I think people who’ve experienced our drive-up testing from South Carolina have found it to be efficient and well-run, and they get their results in a timely fashion. We welcome the opportunity to have a better electronic interface to provide that info for the (SCDHEC) … in a fashion that is reliable as the systems we have over here (in Georgia)."
