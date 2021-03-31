Hundreds of vaccines available at Aiken walk-in clinic today

Hundreds of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are available for Aiken residents today at a vaccine clinic being held by Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
The clinic is happening at the USC Aiken Student Activities Center, 471 University Parkway, until 4 p.m. Anyone aged 18 or older is eligible, as South Carolina entered Phase 2 of vaccine distribution plan Wednesday.
The clinic is accepting walk-ins.
Those receiving their first dose vaccine will be scheduled to receive their second dose on Wednesday, April 28.
This article will be updated. Be sure to check back with the Aiken Standard.