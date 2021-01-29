Hotline launched to handle SC vaccine questions; 102 new cases confirmed in Aiken County

State health authorities on Friday afternoon unveiled a new hotline for questions about COVID-19 vaccinations and distribution, a means to combat a crush of calls and other inquiries that has proven overwhelming.

The so-called vaccine information line – 866-365-8110 – launched with 240 operators on hand, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The line is operational seven days a week, 12 hours a day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Many in South Carolina don’t have access to the internet, so offering a dedicated vaccine phone line to help them locate contact information for vaccine providers is essential,” said Nick Davidson with S.C. DHEC. “This new line helps DHEC offer better customer service that keeps pace with people’s demand for vaccine and vaccine information.”

The vaccine information line is a companion to the department’s care line, 855-472-3432, which is meant to assist people with general questions about the coronavirus, the disease it causes, testing, and other non-virus-related services.

“By offering two well-staffed information lines, we’re reducing wait times and improving people’s experience by quickly getting the help they need,” Davidson said in a widely distributed statement. “In the next several weeks, we’ll be adding an additional 200 operators to the vaccine information line. We are encouraged by the number of people who want to be vaccinated in South Carolina. Until our vaccine supply equals our demand, we ask for everyone’s continued patience.”

More than 360,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the Palmetto State, data show.

Officials on Friday reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County, as well. Neighboring Edgefield and Barnwell counties logged 17 and 11 new cases, respectively. There were no new deaths reported for area counties.

The state’s first death from multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, associated with COVID-19, was also reported Friday; an Upstate 17-year-old died Jan. 27. No further identifying information was disclosed.

“It’s heartbreaking to have to report the death of such a young person,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell. “Our condolences go out to the family and to the many families that have suffered loss related to COVID-19.”

At least 42 cases of MIS-C, as it’s known, have ben reported in the Palmetto State. Symptoms of MIS-C, a rare condition, include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and fatigue.