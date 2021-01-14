Horse Creek Academy in Aiken to continue virtual learning

Local charter school Horse Creek Academy won't reopen for face-to-face classes until at least February as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

Leaders at Horse Creek Academy had previously planned to reopen for in-person learning on Jan. 19, but executive director Dr. Ann Marie Taylor announced Wednesday that the school will remain closed until "at least" Feb. 1.

The school closed earlier this month to switch to virtual-only learning on Jan. 7 due to rising COVID-19 cases both within the school and the community, according to the announcement on the Horse Creek Academy Facebook page.

In a Facebook video addressed to Horse Creek Academy families, Taylor said leaders chose to remain in virtual classes due to current COVID-19 data.

"While I know you will not be happy about this decision – and to be honest with you, I'm not happy either – I do feel like, based on the data, it is the safest decision we can make," Taylor said in the video. "If at any point, the data shows that we can return safely, I will absolutely return. Anyone that knows me knows that I would rather be in school than anywhere else."

High hospital occupancy rates, percent positive rates for COVID-19 tests, and the difficulties with quarantined students were some of the reasons for the closure, according to the video.

On Wednesday, S.C. DHEC reported that Aiken County hospitals are at 87.7% occupancy, with 19 beds available. A total of 27.1% of statewide tests were positive for COVID-19, according to S.C. DHEC.

Taylor said Horse Creek Academy surveyed teachers in the school for their thoughts on what to do next.

"Overwhelmingly, teachers feel unsafe to be here because of the numbers," Taylor said in the video.

Other schools in the area are also dealing with pandemic safety concerns.

The Aiken County Board of Education voted Tuesday to keep schools in the Aiken County Public School District in hybrid instructional models until mid-February. Students attend both face-to-face and virtual classes, allowing middle and high schools to remain at half capacity. Elementary students attend full-capacity in-person classes four days a week, leaving Fridays for virtual learning.

The school board's decision on hybrid schedules won't affect Horse Creek Academy.