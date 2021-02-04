High COVID-19 cases reported in January in Aiken County school district

The Aiken County Public School District's return from winter break has been marked by a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases among students and faculty.

From Jan. 3-30, the district reported 335 students and 164 employees with the virus – a total of 499 cases. For comparison, there was a total of 230 cases from Nov. 1 to Dec. 5 and 254 cases from Dec. 6 to Jan. 2.

Not all of the students and employees necessarily attended school with the virus. The school district conducts contact tracing for anyone who went to school while contagious.

Cumulatively, the school district reports 1,141 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the school year.

Last week, from Jan. 24-30, the district reported 29 employee cases and 91 student cases, one of which belonged to a virtual-only student. The district also reported one temporary staff member or volunteer coach from Kennedy Middle School with the virus.

Two people from Warrenville Elementary School and Aiken Scholars Academy were hospitalized last week related to the virus, according to the school district.

Thirty-nine different schools and locations in the school district reported new COVID-19 cases from Jan. 24-30. Most of them reported fewer than five cases among students, employees or both.

North Augusta High School reported the most new cases, with 11 students testing positive.

Silver Bluff High School and Langley-Bath-Clearwater Middle School both reported seven student cases, and Oakwood Windsor Elementary School reported six.

The district reports five new student cases at Belvedere Elementary School and Midland Valley High School.

Quarantines

About 60% of the district's quarantines since Jan. 3 have been elementary school students and employees.

Last week, 1,176 students and employees were quarantined; 676 of them are from elementary schools.

Slightly more than half of the quarantined elementary students had been exposed to the virus at school, not outside of school, according to the school district.

Otherwise, exposures outside of school or work accounted for a majority of quarantines for everyone else, including employees and middle and high school students.

One hundred six symptom-free employees continued working under critical infrastructure last week after exposure to the virus, according to the school district. More than half are working in elementary schools.

To view the Aiken County Public School District's weekly COVID-19 data reports, visit acpsd.net/Page/48564.