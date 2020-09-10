Gov. Henry McMaster proposes $93 million for COVID-19 testing, expenses

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster unveiled proposals for directing millions of dollars in funding to statewide COVID-19 testing and plans for vaccine distribution across South Carolina.
During a press conference Thursday, McMaster called for an additional $93 million in funds be directed to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Medical University of South Carolina for "continued and expanded" COVID-19 testing and prevention.
McMaster said these funds should also go toward "reimbursement" for groups like state law enforcement agencies, first responders and public institutions of higher education for "COVID-19 expenses."
The S.C. General Assembly will meet next week to decide how to spend additional CARES Act funding.
McMaster also said a coronavirus vaccine distribution across the state would be a massive "team South Carolina effort" that would require assistance from public health authorities, the S.C. National Guard and other agencies.
There is not yet a release date for a COVID-19 vaccination, authorities said during Thursday's press conference.
Six new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Aiken County, state health authorities reported Thursday.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported only a 6% positive rate for COVID-19 among test results announced Thursday – one of the lowest percent positives the agency has reported in weeks.
Over 4,000 test results were processed in Thursday's results. This is a significant increase from Wednesday, when only around 1,700 test results were reported by DHEC.
No new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in Aiken County on Thursday, but two deaths are under investigation. One death occurred in an elderly individual and the age of the other victim is currently unknown, according to DHEC.
More than 150 deaths are currently under investigation across the state for coronavirus causes.
Two dozen coronavirus deaths were confirmed in South Carolina by DHEC on Thursday, along with a total of 264 newly confirmed cases.
DHEC is also beginning to include test results from colleges and universities in its daily reports. According to a press release, the University of South Carolina has reported over 1,000 test results to DHEC since classes resumed, though the university has reportedly experienced some technical difficulties with logging tests with the agency.
DHEC is predicting test results in some areas may increase due to testing at higher learning institutions. Tests from students who are from out of state, but currently reside in South Carolina to attend school, will be included in the agency's reporting.
According to DHEC, this is "standard" disease surveillance reporting procedure.