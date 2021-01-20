Four virus-related deaths confirmed in Aiken County, DHEC approves county vaccine site

South Carolina health authorities confirmed four coronavirus-related deaths and 54 COVID-19 cases in Aiken County on Wednesday.
The deaths occurred between Jan. 15-17, with three of the victims being elderly and one being middle-aged. Additionally, there was a probable coronavirus-related death in the county which occurred Jan. 18. The victim was elderly.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed a total of 3,567 cases and 56 deaths across the state Wednesday.
The data reported Wednesday is for the date of Jan. 18.
Wednesday's report brings the total confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Aiken County to 9,701, with 136 coronavirus-related deaths.
Aiken County also has reported a total of 1,773 probable COVID-19 cases and 23 probable coronavirus-related deaths.
Also on Wednesday, Augusta University Health confirmed plans to hold a vaccination site in Aiken County after DHEC gave its approval. Further details will be coming soon, according to the hospital.
Kroger will soon be offering COVID-19 vaccines at its pharmacy. According to its website, appointment scheduling will be available soon.
In neighboring Barnwell and Edgefield counties, 12 and 20 virus cases were confirmed, respectively, on Wednesday.
According to DHEC's acute hospital bed occupancy report, Aiken County hospitals are at 87.1% occupancy. There are 135 beds occupied, while there are 20 beds open. Across the entire state, there are 2,386 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC statewide Wednesday was 14,331, and the percent positive was 24.9%.
The total number of cases statewide is now 362,451, with 37,392 probable cases, 5,729 confirmed deaths and 599 probable deaths.