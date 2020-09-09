Five new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Aiken County

An additional five new cases of COVID-19 and one new coronavirus-related death were reported in Aiken County Wednesday by state health authorities.
Statewide, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 250 new coronavirus cases and 29 new deaths Sept. 9. The death reported in Aiken County was an elderly victim who died Sept. 5, according to DHEC.
More than 14% of Wednesday's test results were positive for COVID-19, DHEC said.
Two new cases of illness were also reported in Barnwell County and two other cases were reported in Edgefield County. Both counties also had one new coronavirus-related death reported Wednesday. The Barnwell County victim was elderly and the Edgefield County victim was middle-aged, DHEC said.
More than 2,000 cases of illness and 142 deaths are currently being investigated by DHEC for coronavirus. All illnesses and deaths being investigated are believed to have "probable" presence of coronavirus, according to a press release.
About 66% of hospital beds are occupied in Aiken County. Hospitals in the Midlands region are about 80% occupied – the second-highest hospital occupancy being reported among South Carolina's four regions.
Want to Go?
Here are some upcoming community coronavirus testing events in Aiken County, according to DHEC's website.
Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cooperative Research Center, 227 Gateway Drive, Aiken
Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell